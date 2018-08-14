The Agenda: Google pumping $600M into local data center; MUSC named best hospital in the state

click to enlarge
-
Google Earth
-
Google has invested over $1 billion into its Moncks Corner data center
The Medical University of South Carolina was named the best hospital in the state and was nationally ranked in 11 specialties. Source: U.S. News & World Reports
Google is investing an additional $600 million into an expansion of its data center in Moncks Corner. Since it opened in 2008, Google has invested $1.8 billion into the server farm that helps power Google products like Gmail and Google Drive. Source: AP
It is primary day for S.C. Senate's District 20. Among the seven candidates to replace Sen. John Courson, who was ousted in a corruption probe, is the state's first transgender candidate
, Dayna Smith. Source: The State
Steve Fisher, owner of 11th Street Studios in Atlanta, has purchased local recording studio Charleston Sound. Fisher has worked as an engineer, producer, or mixer for artists like Lil' Jon, DMX, OutKast, Beyoncé, and more. Source: City Paper
200,594 containers were handled at the Port of Charleston during July, making it the busiest July on record and coming just short of the all-time highest volume, June 2018. Source: South Carolina Ports