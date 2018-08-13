The Agenda: Teacher advocates push for higher pay, more input; SC-1 a race to watch; S.C. suicide on the rise

click to enlarge Flickr user michaeltk

Just in time for the new school year, members of SCforEd are putting pressure on the legislature to increase wages for teachers and to get a voice in decisions that affect their classrooms. Source: Statehouse Report

Isle of Palms County Park officials responded to 265 jellyfish stings on Saturday, bringing the total up for the weekend to more than 300 for over the weekend. Source: News 2

The S.C. Department of Transportation is holding a meeting Tuesday in North Charleston to hear ideas about how to relieve congestion on I-26. Source: AP

The suicide rate has been climbing nationally, and with a 38 percent increase, South Carolina is no exception. For some insight, we turn to recent columns by Joe Chang and Dustin Waters. Source: Greenville News

South Carolina's 1st congressional district, which encompasses much of the coastal Lowcountry and Berkeley County, is featured as one of the underdog Democratic races in usually safe red areas. Source: New York Times