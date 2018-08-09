The Agenda: Red tide rising in the Lowcountry?; the Citadel's impact; Redeveloping the East Side

click to enlarge Keely Laughlin

A red tide, also known as a harmful algae bloom, is killing marine life off of the coast of Florida. According to Steve Morton, research oceanographer and head of NOAA's National Phytoplankton Monitoring Network, the Lowcountry's saltwater ecosystem is likely in the clear. But freshwater, like in retention ponds, is more vulnerable. Source: Myrtle Beach Online

Former S.C. Department of Social Services' chief attorney in Charleston County, Frampton Durban, is in some legal hot water of his own. The North Charleston family law attorney received a three-year suspension from the S.C. Supreme Court after complaints from clients. Source: Post and Courier

An impact analysis found that the Citadel generated around $3 million per year in local government revenue for Charleston County. The school supported more than 2,849 jobs in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties. No data was available for the number of cadets dating College of Charleston students. Source: Charleston Business Journal

The City of Charleston has partnered with the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative to rethink development plans for the East Side. Source: Post and Courier

A Ladon teenager, Zakaryia Abdin, 19, has pleaded guilty to allegations that he tried to fight for the Islamic State. He was arrested in the Charleston airport in March 2017 trying to board a plane for Jordan. Source: New York Times

North Charleston and Dorchester District 2 officials broke ground on a state of the art aquatic facility. The are hoping to have the $22.5 million, 53,000 square-foot facility completed by August 2019. Source: Summerville Journal Scene