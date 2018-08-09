S.C. election officials were trained on cybersecurity and election audits on Wednesday 

Pancito & Lefty I've actually been to P&L twice now: once for brunch with my husband and last… Marilyn P.

Mt. Pleasant Seafood The absolute best in the area. Always fresh, always honest (they let us know right… Marilyn P.

Pancito & Lefty Ordered the $15 pork relleno. Had at the MOST 3 oz of meat and was… calm assertive