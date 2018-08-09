PSA: Only a few more RiverDogs homestands this season

click to enlarge Sam Spence file

With just thirteen games left to the season, time is running out to see the RiverDogs at home in 2018. If you haven't gotten your fill of the Margarita Beer Shake, you better act fast — the last home game is Mon., Sept. 3. Before the Dogs hang up their cleats for the year, here are a couple of nights you shouldn't miss:

Sat., Aug. 11 - Military Appreciation Night

Service members receive up to four free game tickets and are encouraged to learn about the healthcare and services offered by the Ralph H. Johnson VA. The first 140 to show military ID at the VA outreach table will receive a meal voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a drink. Service members can receive up to four free tickets at the Riley Park box office, by visiting the VA, or by going online: milb.com/charleston/tickets/veterans



Mon. Aug. 13 - Rainbows Night

We included the Rainbows night in our favorite RiverDogs promotions ranking, so it's safe to say we're fans. The RiverDogs don their throwback Charleston Rainbow jerseys, which are auctioned off with the proceeds going to Charleston Pride.

Thurs., Aug. 23 - the Final Thirsty Thursday

Celebrate the last Thursday of the 2018 season with $1 beers on Doby's Deck.

Sat., Aug. 24 - Toys foR Us Night

Kids of all ages are welcome. There will be special jerseys, a toy section, and a toy drive.



Sun., Sept. 2 - Mascot Party

Help Charlie T. Riverdog celebrate his 25th season with his mascot friends.



Mon., Sept. 3 - Dog Day Afternoon

Bring your pup to the Joe and enjoy $1 beers, $1 hot dogs, and the last RiverDogs game of the season.



For tickets or more information, visit the RiverDogs: milb.com/charleston