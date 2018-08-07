The Agenda: SCE&G rate cut coming; CARTA wants your input on Mt. P. transit; Lighthouse Day

click to enlarge Flickr user The Digitel

It's been coming for a while, but SCE&G customers can likely tip their hat to U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs for the 15 percent rate cut on their bill coming this week. (After, of course, years of paying for a power plant that will never generate power.) Source: City Paper

The Sullivan's Island lighthouse opened up its doors to the public for National Lighthouse Day on Aug. 7. Check out the interior shots courtesy of Live 5 news.

South Carolina has some of the highest health care costs and worst outcomes in the nation, according to WalletHub. S.C. ranks 49th out of 51 in cost, 32nd in access, and 41st in outcome . Source: WalletHub

The town of Mount Pleasant is looking for input on what residents and businesses want the future of CARTA to look like east of the Cooper. Source: Post and Courier

Now you see 'em, now you don't. Bird dockless scooters showed up in the Holy City on Saturday, but on Monday they flew the coop after the City's cease-and-desist. Source: City Paper

Some coastal towns, including Isle of Palms, have banned plastic bags, while others are considering it. Once the changes are in place, do they work? Source: Greenville News

100,000 rounds of ammunition and five assault-style guns were stolen from a Columbia gun show over the weekend. The haul is estimated to be worth more than $19,000. If you wondered, like we did, where stolen guns go next, here's this from Dustin Waters circa 2016: "How South Carolina's guns end up in the hands of out of state criminals." Source: Associated Press