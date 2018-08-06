The Agenda: Hemp permits a hot item; S.C. among highest for food hardship; Clemson looks at Russian tweets

Farmers are lining up to apply for permits for South Carolina's newest cash crop, hemp. This year, 162 farmers have applied for the 20 additional permits. Source: The State
Blessed Sacrament Church receives a $160,000 anonymous donation to replace the steeple destroyed by Hurricane Hugo. Source: Post and Courier
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) could lead the Senate Judiciary Committee next year, testing his ties with his chum, President Trump. Source: Politico
Clemson University has uploaded tweets sent from Russian-backed trolls meant to influence the U.S. elections in 2016 so that the public can explore the millions of tweets for themselves. Source: The State
Some cities removed their Confederate monuments but the locations are a close-kept secret. Source: NPR
A new report ranks South Carolina as having the 7th highest food hardship rate in the nation. One in five people in the Palmetto State are in a family that couldn't afford to buy food in the past 12 months. Source: Greenville News