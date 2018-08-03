PSA, Y'all: It might not rain this weekend

click to enlarge Sam Spence

In case you haven't been outside, looked out a window, made small talk, watched the news, or had to comfort a neurotic dog lately, Charleston has gotten a lot of rain. Like, a lot.But, we have good news: it might not rain this weekend. Saturday has a 50 percent chance of rain, dipping down to 10 percent at night. Sunday is at 60 percent as of now, but that's downright dry by the past few weeks' standards. The forecast is lookin' pretty good for next week, too.Summer thunderstorms have been a daily occurrence in downtown Charleston over the past few weeks. According to the National Weather Service, the month of July had thirty cloudy or partly cloudy days, with one lonely, precious, wonderful clear day. All those beautiful days will be remembered along with nearly three extra inches of rain compared to past years' monthly totals. In fact, July was the 16th wettest on record and May was historic, setting new daily and monthly rainfall records as well.Not to rain on your parade, but August is, on average, the rainiest month of the year. So, get the vitamin D while you can.