Charleston's tour guide licensing rules are unconstitutional, a federal judge says

A federal judge struck down the laws governing who can give paid tours in Charleston on Friday, ruling that the laws violate tour guides' First Amendment rights and that the city did not even try less restrictive regulatory alternatives.Under current law, tour guide hopefuls must get a business license, pay $50 for two chances at a 200-question test, and score at least a "C" to be legally allowed to talk about the Holy City for hire.The questions are based on a 492-page manual written by the Historic Charleston Foundation.With help from the libertarian Institute for Justice, the lawsuit was filed in January 2016 by Kimberly Billups, Michael Warfield, and Micahel Nolan, all of whom have failed the city's 200-question written exam at one point or another.Billups and Warfield eventually got their tour guide licenses after the city did away with an oral exam requirement and dropped the passing score from 80 percent to 70 percent three months after the suit was filed."Ultimately, the City presented no evidence that it ever investigated much less"tried" any less restrictive alternative," Judge Norton wrote in the court document filed Friday.U.S. District Judge David Norton heard four days of arguments from April 9–12."The licensing law imposes real burdens on those hoping to be tour guides inCharleston," Norton concluded. "The law applies to all tour guides who wish to give paidtours within Charleston’s historical district, a lucrative profession in a city where tourism is the most profitable industry. But the record demonstrates that the City neverinvestigated or tried to use any less speech-restrictive alternatives."Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, whose letter opens the tour guide manual, testified that a deceptive solicitation ordinance, like the one restriction timeshare peddlers, would not be as effective at addressing the issue of unqualified tour guides because disappointed tourists aren't likely to "follow up.""Instead, Mayor Riley speculated those tourists will 'go home and tell people you got ripped off in Charleston,'" according to court documents.Livability and Tourism Director Dan Riccio also warned against relying solely on business licenses to ensure the quality of tour guides, arguing that when those licenses are revoked, they can be regained under different LLCs."Of course, we're disappointed with the ruling," said city spokesperson Jack O'Toole in an email Friday. “City attorneys are currently reviewing the judge's order, and expect to have recommendations for next steps early next week."Bill Harris, a historical tour guide with Oyster Point Walking Tours, was happy to hear that this "cut and dry issue" had been resolved on Friday."I think that the city trying to regulate speech in public places is over the line," he said.Harris added that he supports a voluntary certificate program that would act as a sort of seal of approval from the city, and that it would give the city a chance to come up with a test more attuned to African-American and women's history."I can tell you with authority, having done this over the past four-and-a-half years, I routinely hear people falsely misrepresent data all the time," Harris said.One of the most common, and perhaps ridiculous, examples is the assertion that a house on Church Street near St. Philips Episcopal Church with an anchor affixed to the outside was "Blackbeard's favorite brothel," he says."First of all, there’s no evidence he ever stepped foot in South Carolina," Harris said. "That kind of silly sensationalism happens a lot."