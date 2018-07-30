From bonnets to books, you can buy all kinds of weird stuff tax-free this weekend

Flickr user gabrielap93

Save on back-to-school necessities during this weekend's sales tax holiday. Save at least 6 percent — 9 percent in Charleston — on state and local sales tax. The tax break applies to eligible purchases beginning Fri. at 12:01 a.m. through Sun. at 11:59 p.m, either online or in-person.

The state of South Carolina gives up $2-3 million dollars in tax revenue for previous tax holidays, according to the state Department of Revenue. Georgia and North Carolina have canceled their tax holidays. North Carolina lawmakers voted in 2014 to do away with the tax holiday after it was determined that doing so would save the state more than $16 million.

The bulk of the items that are tax-free are pretty understandable, like clothing, books, bedding, and school supplies. Items that aren’t exempt include jewelry, cosmetics, furniture, and eyewear.

But you can catch a break on almost everything on your favorite teacher’s wish list, including:

Adult diapers

Bonnets

Bridal gowns and veils

Capes

Corsets (and corset laces, btw.)

Fishing Boots

Furs

Girdles

Gowns

Hunting vests

In-line skates

Lingerie

Mittens

Nightgowns

Overshoes

PDAs (but not cell phones)

Pillows (all types)

Ponchos

Riding pants

Shoulder pads (but not athletic or sport protective pads)

Shower curtains and liners (but not hooks or shower curtain rods)

Ski boots, masks, suits

Skin diving suits

Tuxedos

Waders

For more information, visit https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.