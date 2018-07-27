Think you know your neighbors? Check out this super precise 2016 election map

click to enlarge
A highly detailed, and potentially agonizing, map published by the New York Times
on Thursday allows you to look at election results and decide whether you know your neighbors as well as you think.
That's because the color-coded graphic provides a clear picture of how individual precincts voted in the 2016 election, one that has guided our news, politics, and culture for much of the three years since now-President Donald Trump descended from that Trump Tower escalator
with Melania on June 16, 2015.
The data was gathered by Washington State University doctoral student Ryne Rohla.
The map touches on something most Southerners already knew about our highly divided electorate: race and location matter.
"You might imagine that the Deep South, one of the most reliably Republican regions of the country, is a homogeneous zone of Republican strength," reads an Upshot article
accompanying the map. "Instead, it’s a patchwork of overwhelming Democratic and Republican precincts, sometimes right next to each other. Democratic strength isn’t even confined to the cities, as it is in much of the rest of the country. It's an artifact of segregation in the most racially polarized part of the country."
Hover over a specific precinct, and you'll be treated to information key to whether or not it's safe to borrow sugar. Precincts are broken down by number of votes for both Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the percentage of Trump vs. Clinton support, and how far the nearest oppositional precinct lies (which in the hodgepodge that is the Charleston area, it's never very far).
A few interesting things about the map's findings related to Charleston:
1. Most of those South of Broad homes are (predictably) Republican
Except for that little light blue area, in which half of voters voted for Clinton, the other two South of Broad districts are red, with the southernmost going for the former reality star by 58 percent.
2. West Ashley is a mess
The ever-expanding Charleston suburb is a mixture of Republican and Democratic precincts, with more reliably blue areas in between neighborhoods closer to pricey waterfront real estate.
3. The one Democratic haven in Mt. Pleasant
Daniel Island and Mt. Pleasant are pretty red, except for one lonely Democratic haven where 212 voters—or 95 percent of the precinct—voted for Hillary Clinton. It's probably not that hard to figure out who the other nine are.
4. The rest of the peninsula, stretching into North Charleston, ending at Summerville and Goose Creek, is basically entirely blue
But maybe this isn't all that surprising, considering how gentrification is pushing
Charleston's minority communities further north ... combined with Trump's, um, rhetoric
.