S.C. Congressional candidate Joe Cunningham is embarking on a brewery tour starting tonight

click to enlarge
-
Dustin Waters
-
Joe Cunningham kicks off his campaign next to a cardboard cutout of U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in front of the U.S. Custom House in September.
Starting tonight, you can grab a beer and talk policy with Joe Cunningham as he embarks on a brewery tour of South Carolina's First Congressional District.
The "Cunningham Brewery Tour" will kick off Thursday at 6 p.m. at Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island. The tour will eventually make its way through 25 breweries in the district, according to campaign spokesperson Tyler Jones.
"Charleston is lucky to have a great brewery scene and we thought this would be a fun way to listen to voters while also promoting local businesses, entrepreneurs, and their fantastic craft beer," Cunningham said in a statement.
The West Ashley Democrat and attorney is running to represent the Charleston area in the U.S. House. The First Congressional District encompasses the peninsula below Calhoun Street, along with West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island, Mt. Pleasant and Summerville.
Cunningham briefly suspended his campaign when his Republican opponent, Katie Arrington, was hospitalized following a car accident near Adams Run that left one dead.
Arrington, who enjoys the full support of President Donald Trump, underwent multiple surgeries after the June 22 crash. She has since resumed her campaign, though her camp claims that Cunningham broke his pledge to pause his campaign
when he sent a fundraising email hours before Arrington's campaign announced that she was being moved out of intensive care.
The First Congressional District is currently represented by Republican and former S.C. Governor Mark Sanford, who lost his primary to Arrington on June 12.
Sources say Cunningham's favorite beer is Three Claw, an Imperial IPA by Westbrook Brewing in Mt. Pleasant.