Suspect arrested in New Orleans shooting death of activist Muhiyidin D'Baha

D'Baha died after being shot in the thigh while riding his bike

Roosevelt Iglus was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the February murder of Muhiyidin D'Baha. - NEW ORLEANS POLICE DEPARTMENT
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the February shooting of Charleston Black Lives Matter activist Muhiyidin D'Baha.

click to enlarge Muhiyidin d'Baha at a January 2016 press conference advocating against the release of former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager. - DUSTIN WATERS
26-year-old Roosevelt Iglus was arrested and charged with second degree murder Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., according to a New Orleans Police Department press release Wednesday morning. The arrest was carried out by homicide detectives and members of the NOPD’s Tactical Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement Response Unit.

"As the investigation progressed, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives received a Crimestoppers tip that aided them in positively identifying Iglus as the perpetrator in this incident," according to authorities. "Detectives were then able to obtain
a warrant for Iglus' arrest."
Muhiyidin D'Baha, whose legal name was Muhiyidin Moye, was an outspoken and divisive activist in the Charleston region best-known for trying to tear a Confederate flag from a protester outside of a College of Charleston talk on Feb. 22, 2017.

Slightly less than a year later, on Feb. 6, 2018 at 1:24 a.m., New Orleans police officers responded to a shooting on Bienville Street. D'Baha was found bleeding on the street near his bicycle after being shot in the thigh.

He died of excessive blood loss at a local hospital at around 9 a.m. that morning.

Two weeks after the shooting, police announced that an investigation into his death revealed he may have been the victim of an armed robbery. Police did not discuss a motive for the shooting on Wednesday.
Kim Duncan, D'Baha's sister, told the City Paper on Wednesday that she was "overjoyed" by the news after receiving a phone call from a detective Tuesday night. She says authorities told her the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

"I think it's ironic, because he was always out there trying to help others, and he took a bullet for another," Duncan said. "We definitely, as a family, appreciate whoever came forward or however it got to the point where an arrest was made."

Iglus was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center, where he is still being held, according to police.

