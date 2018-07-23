Mark Sanford accidentally hosted an accused Russian spy during his Thanksgiving BBQ last year

168 minutes before the polls close, Trump says Sanford would be "better off in Argentina"

Bro, do you even MAGA?

With less than three hours to go before before the polls close in South Carolina's midterm election primaries, President Donald has backed state Rep. Katie Arrington in her bid to upset Congressman Mark Sanford in the 1st District, which includes much of the Charleston area.

By Sam Spence

