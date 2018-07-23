Don't worry, Charleston streets won't be littered with electric scooters any time soon

The Charleston company behind the city's Holy Spokes bike-sharing program will add electric scooters to its growing roster of services, but the Holy City will be spared from the experiment for now.
Gotcha seems to be feeling the pressure to grow its offerings as bigger on-demand transportation companies like Uber and Lyft hop on the bike-sharing game.
In a press release last week, the company announced that along with expanding to 10 new cities and colleges, it's also introducing electric scooters to five of its "systems."
'Dockless' electric scooters initially took off in cities like San Francisco and Santa Monica. As the fun and cheap service grows in popularity, residents of these cities have complained of fast riders and sidewalks littered with unsecured scooters that endanger already crowded streets.
In Nashville, the local government sent a cease and desist letter to scooter rental company Bird after two days of operation, according to The Tennessean. Other cities, including San Francisco, have taken steps to ban or regulate the scooters, which have proven controversial in some locations. Charlotte is the closest city to host the scooters as part of a city-sanctioned pilot program.
A Gotcha representative told the City Paper that the company is not planning on bringing scooters to Charleston at this time, but the company is looking into launching a new electric vehicle ride-share program.
Almost 16,000 people have taken 61,000 trips on Gotcha's Holy Spokes bikes program since the program's debut last year, according Gotcha director of mobility Megan McNamara.
Holy Spokes beat out King Street cycling retailer Affordabike in the local bike-sharing war. In October, Affordabike announced it would not renew its bike-sharing program.
Gotta admit, it would be quite a sight to watch an electric scooter zip past a horse carriage on a cobblestone street and onto a horde of steeple gawkers.