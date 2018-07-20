Delay driving downtown this morning if possible, Charleston Police say

After a good downpour overnight and this morning, the Charleston Police Department is advising drivers to avoid traveling downtown for as long as they can.
"If possible, motorists are asked to delay their travel into downtown Charleston this morning due to flooded streets," said CPD spokesman Charles Francis in a statement
Friday morning that was also posted to Twitter.
Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, was closed at both ends on Coming and Lockwood streets Friday morning. By 1:15 p.m Friday, most Crosstown lanes were once again opened to traffic.
Drivers were being re-routed back toward West Ashley or diverted back to I-26 through an impromptu U-turn on Coming Street in the morning, according to a city spokesperson.
All lanes are closed at the intersections of King and Huger streets, North Market and East Bay streets, and East Bay and Cumberland streets. For more closures, click here
.
The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood warning
throughout Charleston County until 9 p.m. Friday.
"At 7:54 a.m. EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated widespread 4 to 5 inches of rainfall occurred across Downtown Charleston from early morning storms," the warning reads. "Local law enforcement officials reported numerous roads flooded across Downtown Charleston. Flooding will likely continue into the mid morning hours, due to slow drainage."
Numerous posts on social media sites have shown cars submerged in inches of water as commuters made their way to work this morning.
Commercial trash pick-up couldn't be completed downtown due to flooding. Additional crews will resume collection in this area Saturday morning, according to the city.