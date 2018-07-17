Democratic gov ticket James Smith and Mandy Powers Norell will host fundraiser for Jen Gibson in House District 99 race

click to enlarge
Jen Gibson is running for S.C. House District 99.
The campaign of S.C. House candidate Jen Gibson will get a boost from a couple of the state's most prominent Democrats at a fundraiser this Saturday afternoon.
State Rep. and gubernatorial candidate James Smith and his running mate, state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, will host a wine tasting and meet-and-greet to raise funds for Gibson's first run for office.
The fundraiser will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Bin 526 on Daniel Island. The event is $100 to attend (tickets here
), $250 to be listed as a sponsor, and $500 to be listed as a host.
Gibson, a Charleston-based travel agent and community activist, is mounting a progressive campaign for District 99 that includes support for the legalization of marijuana, Medicaid expansion, background checks for all gun purchases, and fervent opposition to offshore drilling.
District 99 encompasses parts of Berkeley and Charleston counties including Daniel Island, the Cainhoy Peninsula, and parts of Hanahan and Mt. Pleasant. It includes close to 50,000 residents, according to 2010 census figures.
The district is currently represented by Republican Nancy Mace, the first woman to graduate from The Citadel. In January, Mace defeated Democrat Cindy Boatwright in a special election by 484 votes
.
Last year, the seat was vacated prematurely following the resignation of Jim Merrill.
In December 2016, Merrill was indicted by a grand jury on 30 counts
of ethics violations and suspended from his House post pursuant to state law. He later pled guilty to one count of misconduct and a year of probation
in exchange for helping state and federal investigators root out corruption among his peers.
Gibson has raised a total of $7,560
for November's general election, a paltry total compared to Mace's $152,230
, according to Follow the Money, a website that tracks campaign contributions.
Gibson will face Mace in her attempt to win the seat in a typical even-year general election on November 6.