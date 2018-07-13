Friday, July 13, 2018

The Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a flood risk study of the Charleston peninsula

It should be done within the next three years

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received funding to conduct a flood risk management study of the Charleston peninsula to be finished within the next three years.

The study will help the city determine strategies for long-term flood risk reduction.
"This flood risk study is critical to help us identify problem areas and prioritize our current flood prevention efforts on the peninsula," said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg in a statement.

According to a study released in June by the Union of Concerned Scientists, some 8,715 South Carolinians will live in homes at risk of "chronic inundation," or flooding at least 26 times in one year, in just 12 years based on the highest sea level rise projections.
The assessment will be financed entirely by the the federal government as part of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, which was passed hurriedly in the early morning hours of Fri. Feb 9 and signed by President Trump at 9 a.m., causing what was widely dubbed as a "second shutdown," though no services were affected.

The study will cost less than $3 million, according to the city, which says it will work with the Corps to define a scope of work and evaluate flood risk prevention strategies and improvements.

"The $3 million supplemental funding the Corps has received will enable us to study possible long-term solutions that could help reduce flooding on the City of Charleston's peninsula," said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, the district engineer and commander for the Charleston District.

