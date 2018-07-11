Thrift store at We Are Family's daytime resource center is open and looking for volunteers

click to enlarge
-
Ruta Smith
-
The new All of Us center sits at 529 Meeting St.
The thrift store at We Are Family's new downtown resource center for homeless and low-income Charlestonians is up and running, and it needs your help.
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Demi Hickman, 26, runs the Closet Case thrift store.
The Closet Case consignment/vintage/discount store, or whatever euphemism you'd like to apply to not-new stuff that is used but still dope, is now open
Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can sign up for one of three volunteer shifts (morning, afternoon, evening) right now
, or head to the center's Amazon wish list
, which includes essentials such as dish soap, paper towels, and coffee.
The All of Us center opened on Mon. June 25 as a collaboration between a number of local nonprofits to help alleviate poverty and homelessness in the area. At the center, people can come in and take showers, receive health and mental care, use a computer lab, eat lunch and dinner, and get away from the elements Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The store is located inside the resource center on 529 Meeting St. and it is the main in-house source of revenue for the center's operations. It is a project of LGBTQ youth nonprofit We Are Family.
Parking for the center is located at the back of the building facing Walnut Street.