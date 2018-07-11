Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Thrift store at We Are Family's daytime resource center is open and looking for volunteers

Shoppers are welcome, too

Posted by Adam Manno on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 12:17 PM

The new All of Us center sits at 529 Meeting St.
  • Ruta Smith
  • The new All of Us center sits at 529 Meeting St.
The thrift store at We Are Family's new downtown resource center for homeless and low-income Charlestonians is up and running, and it needs your help.

Demi Hickman, 26, runs the Closet Case thrift store.
  • Provided
  • Demi Hickman, 26, runs the Closet Case thrift store.
The Closet Case consignment/vintage/discount store, or whatever euphemism you'd like to apply to not-new stuff that is used but still dope, is now open
Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can sign up for one of three volunteer shifts (morning, afternoon, evening) right now, or head to the center's Amazon wish list, which includes essentials such as dish soap, paper towels, and coffee.

The All of Us center opened on Mon. June 25 as a collaboration between a number of local nonprofits to help alleviate poverty and homelessness in the area. At the center, people can come in and take showers, receive health and mental care, use a computer lab, eat lunch and dinner, and get away from the elements Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The store is located inside the resource center on 529 Meeting St. and it is the main in-house source of revenue for the center's operations. It is a project of LGBTQ youth nonprofit We Are Family.

Parking for the center is located at the back of the building facing Walnut Street.

