Mayor Tecklenburg offering $5,000 to settle 2015 traffic incident involving pedestrian

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is offering a New Jersey man $5,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging that he struck him while backing his car around the time he was elected mayor in 2015.The negligence lawsuit was filed on April 20 by Kenneth Kubicki. The suit claims that Kubicki was walking in a crosswalk on Cumberland Street on or about Nov. 19, 2015 when Tecklenburg backed his car up, hitting Kubicki's left side and leg."After several knocking attempts, Defendant finally stopped his vehicle, but did not exit right away," the lawsuit states."Defendant offered Plaintiff a ride to the hospital and/or a purchased dinner, but Plaintiff elected to wait on law enforcement to arrive on the scene," the lawsuit continues.A response filed by Tecklenburg says that his "vehicle rolled backward," but does not admit to striking Kubicki. It goes on to say that the mayor offered to call emergency medical personnel, but that Kubicki declined. He denies offering to take him to the hospital or to buy him dinner.Kubicki claims that he sustained "pecuniary loss, pain and suffering, medical expenses, mileage incurred in traveling to medical appointments," among other possible damages.The suit asks for actual, special, or consequential damages, as well as punitive damages.Kubicki has 20 days to accept the settlement after he receives the offer, which was filed with the Charleston County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.City spokesman Jack O'Toole declined to comment, citing that the incident took place before Tecklenburg was sworn in as mayor in January 2016.