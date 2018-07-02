Congressional candidate Katie Arrington shares first photo since being hospitalized in fatal accident

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/karringtonsc

State Rep. Katie Arrington, a Republican candidate for S.C.'s 1st Congressional District, shared the first photo of herself Sunday morning since being hospitalized in a June 22 car accident that left one dead.In the photo, Arrington overlooks the city of Charleston from a hospital bed."Thank you, family and friends from across our beautiful Lowcountry, state, and nation for your prayers and support," the tweet said.The freshman legislator representing Dorchester and Charleston counties defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford by 2,661 votes in the June 12 primary, dealing the former S.C. governor his first-ever election loss.This is the first glimpse supporters and the general public have had of Arrington, 47, after Ravenel resident Helen White, 69, drove in the wrong direction on Highway 17 near Adams Run and hit Arrington and her friend Jacqueline Goff, 59, who was driving. White was killed in the accident.Investigators have since determined that White was also involved in a hit-and-run a few minutes before the accident that killed her."Helen did not stop for the collision, and continued driving northbound in the southbound lanes of US Hwy. 17," according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. "Deputies were dispatched to the hit and run just prior to receiving the call for the fatality."Arrington has undergone several surgeries since the accident, including operations for a spinal fracture and removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon."The doctors have made it clear that, despite the fact that all of the injuries were very serious and all surgeries were very complicated, Katie will have no neurological deficits or limitations moving forward," said spokesman Michael Mule in a statement on June 24.On Saturday, Arrington was finally able to see her friend Jaqueline in the hospital."Her friend Jackie Goff’s respirator was removed yesterday," Mule said in a statement. "As Katie had requested for days, one of Jackie's first requests was to see Katie.Katie visited Jackie's hospital room yesterday evening. They prayed, cried tears of joy, and laughed together."Joe Cunningham, Arrington's Democratic challenger in November, suspended his campaign for a few days following Arrington's accident.