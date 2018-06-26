South Carolina is the 4th most patriotic state in America, study finds

How South Carolina's constitution affects educational quality

Two Approaches, Two Outcomes

U.S. News and World Reportmagazine does a yearly ranking of all 50 states and compares them to one another based on various factors such as health care, infrastructure, economy, government, and education. In its most recent ranking, South Carolina was ranked 50 in education, 48 in college readiness, and 28 in pre-kindergarten quality. (That sounds like a relatively decent number until you also realize that the same study ranked South Carolina 43 in pre-kindergarten enrollment).

By Dwayne Green

Guest Columnist