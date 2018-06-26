Man charged with assaulting parking attendant on King Street, calling her a "black bitch"

click to enlarge
Adam Manno
Around 11:45 a.m. on Mon. June 25, Charleston police responded to a reported assault on upper King Street involving a city parking attendant.
Outside of 467 King St., the attendant alleged that a man exited A.C.'s Bar & Grill and started "yelling and cursing" at her while she wrote a parking ticket for his illegally parked Ford Mustang.
According to a police report, "The victim advised the offender took both his hands and grabbed the victim's shoulders and shook her multiple times and yelled at her calling her a 'black bitch' and in regards to the ticket, 'pick this shit up.'" The attendant told police that the suspect "smelled of alcohol."
The report continues, "The offender finally got in his vehicle and drove away, last seen heading west on Warren Street. The victim had all the vehicle information from the ticket, in which a BOLO was aired by dispatch." Multiple people working nearby provided police with details as witnesses to the incident, the report states.
With the info from the parking ticket in hand, a vehicle belonging to Brian Dolan was stopped by police on Central Park Road in James Island. The parking attendant was able to positively identify Dolan as the man who she said grabbed her shoulders and yelled at her and he was arrested and booked for simple assault. County jail records
show that a man matching Dolan's description remains at the facility on Tuesday afternoon.