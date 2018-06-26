Tuesday, June 26, 2018

"Get your asses out ... and vote": Here's who can cast ballots in Tuesday's run-off

If only to save him the embarrassment on the "fake news"

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 7:13 AM

click to enlarge C-SPAN
  • C-Span
The president of the United States stood on stage Monday night and jokingly implored supporters of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to "get your asses out tomorrow and vote," if only to save him from embarrassment in the "fake news."
Related Trump calls Charleston native Stephen Colbert "a low life" during Columbia rally for McMaster: "There's no talent there"
Trump calls Charleston native Stephen Colbert "a low life" during Columbia rally for McMaster
"There's no talent there"
During the hour-long frenetic speech in Columbia during which President Donald Trump touched on subjects ranging from North Korea to his own hair, he also spent a few minutes critiquing late-night talk show hosts, including Charleston native Stephen Colbert.
By Sam Spence
The Battery
"And honestly, not for that reason, you wanna get out, he's a great man, wonderful person," President Donald Trump said at a rally in Columbia yesterday. "He loves the people of South Carolina, and he loves the people of our country. You got a good man, or I wouldn't be here. Believe me."

Trump may not be 100 percent clear on his South Carolina politics — he did say that Rep. Mark Sanford hiked the "Tallahassee Trail," and apparently thought Sanford's challenger Katie Arrington supported him in the primary after she said voted for Marco Rubio — but he is right that S.C. Republican voters will head to the polls today to choose their nominees for governor and attorney general.

The polls are open on Tuesday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

But not everyone who participated in this month's initial primary election can cast ballots today. Here's how the S.C. Election Commission describes who can vote today on their FAQ:
Q. If I voted in one party’s primary, can I vote in the other party’s runoff?
A. No. The runoff is a continuation of the primary. If you voted in a party’s primary, you can vote only in the runoff of the same party.

Q. If I didn’t vote in either primary, can I vote in a runoff?
A. Yes. You have the option of voting in either party’s runoff.
Gov. Henry McMaster faces Greenville businessman John Warren in the governor's run-off and Attorney General Alan Wilson faces challenger Rep. Todd Atwater to represent the Grand Old Party on the ballot in November.

In the Upstate 4th Congressional District, where more than a dozen Republicans ran to replace outgoing Rep. Trey Gowdy, controversial former state Sen. Lee Bright faces current state Sen. William Timmons. Democrats also have run-off elections in the 2nd, 4th, and 7th Districts.

Locally, voters in House District 110 will also see a Republican run-off between incumbent Rep. William Cogswell and challenger Russell Guerard.

To find out more about today's run-off, visit SCVotes.org.

Here's the full video of Monday night's Trump diatribe:

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS