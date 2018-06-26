Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Activists will hold rally to "abolish ICE" at Charleston County jail on Saturday

Al Cannon Detention Center is the state's only facility with ICE agreement

Posted by Adam Manno on Tue, Jun 26, 2018 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Demonstrators protest family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border in downtown Charleston on June 20, 2018 . - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • Demonstrators protest family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border in downtown Charleston on June 20, 2018 .
Local activists are planning a rally to call for the break up of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy continues to keep children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Charleston Democratic Socialists of America will demonstrate on sidewalks and public streets outside of the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston this Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

The jail, located at 3841 Leeds Ave., is the only facility in the state with an agreement of its kind with ICE, an agency in the Department of Homeland Security. Under the program, all foreign-born inmates are interviewed by an officer at the time of intake or release.

"We want dignity and freedom for our immigrant brothers and sisters. To that end, we must Abolish ICE!" reads a Facebook event created for the North Charleston protest. "Al Canon's complicity in ICE's cruelty will not stand in our county, in our cities, or in our communities anymore."

"If the inmate is in the country illegally, he/she will be served an I-247 form and detained for ICE custody," according to the jail's website. "Custody of the inmate will be transferred to ICE upon completion of local and state charges."

Calls to abolish ICE, the unit charged with rounding up undocumented immigrants across the country, have grown louder following reports from the border on the effects of the Justice Department's "zero tolerance" policy.
Related McMaster stands by Trump administration move to separate migrant kids from their parents at U.S. border: Challenger Warren won't comment on separations
McMaster stands by Trump administration move to separate migrant kids from their parents at U.S. border
Challenger Warren won't comment on separations
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is emphasizing his connection to President Trump with one week left until the Republican run-off for governor, suggesting that the controversial new tactic of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border is just a consequence of breaking the law.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
On May 7, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that those who cross the border illegally will be automatically criminally prosecuted, a move that forces family separation as children — who are not prosecuted — are placed under the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) at facilities like Casa Padre. Close to 1,500 children are being housed there, according to The Washington Post.

Immigration cases, especially first-time crossings, were handled as civil matters until recently. Enforcing the new rules has led to 2,342 children being separated from their parents between May 5 and June 9, according to CBP.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin, introduced a bill to abolish ICE on Monday, according to The Hill.

"Unfortunately, President Trump and his team of white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, have so misused ICE that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively," Pocan said in a statement.

During a speech at a church on Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon called ICE a "terrorist organization."

The Department of Homeland Security and its agencies, including ICE and CBP, are new creations by bureaucratic standards — created in response to the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. ICE, for instance, was formed March 1, 2003.

President Trump signed an executive order last week meant to keep families together as they are detained, though prosecutions will move forward as planned and little has been said about the children currently in CBP custody.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS