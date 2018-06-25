Trump calls Charleston native Stephen Colbert "a low life" during Columbia rally for McMaster

During a frenetic, hour-long speech in Columbia Monday night during which President Donald Trump touched on subjects ranging from North Korea to his own hair, he also spent a few minutes critiquing late-night talk show hosts, including Charleston native Stephen Colbert.
"What a low life," Trump said, referring to Late Show
host Colbert only as "the guy on CBS."
Not that Trump had nicer things to say about Colbert's counterparts on NBC and ABC, going on to detail how he was coddled by Jimmies Fallon and Kimmel during the run-up to reality TV star Trump's decision to run for president.
While Fallon has avoided
overt political topics on his shows since Trump took office, Colbert has made a point
of addressing the controversy of the day in his monologues and with his guests. Colbert has also enjoyed a considerable ratings bump over that time, overtaking the Jimmies for extended periods with the caveat
, "I would trade good ratings for a better president."
"Are these people even funny?" the president quipped at the rally that was ostensibly to endorse Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of Tuesday's Republican primary run-off.
"There's no talent there. Johnny Carson was talented," the president said to agreement from the MAGA crowd.