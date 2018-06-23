Rep. Katie Arrington expected to be hospitalized for two weeks following fatal car accident late Friday

2 car collision occurred around 9:00 pm on Hwy 17S near 7400 block in Adams Run. 1 person died, 2 people transported serious condition. Hwy 17 southbound is shut down and traffic is being detoured down New Rd. #chstrfc #chsnews— CharlestonCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) June 23, 2018
Joe Cunningham, the Democrat who she will be facing in the general election on November 6, said on Twitter that he would "suspend all campaign activities until further notice."
Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident. https://t.co/sV4E90CIj8— Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) June 23, 2018
Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington. Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us.— Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) June 23, 2018
Katie was the passenger in the car traveling southbound on Highway 17, when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction - northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 - struck the vehicle containing Katie and her friend.— Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018