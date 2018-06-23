Saturday, June 23, 2018

Rep. Katie Arrington expected to be hospitalized for two weeks following fatal car accident late Friday

Political opponents pass on hopes for speedy recovery

Posted by Adam Manno on Sat, Jun 23, 2018 at 10:17 AM

Arrington.
  • Photo via Facebook/Katie Arrington
  • Arrington.
Katie Arrington, the Republican state representative who defeated Congressman Mark Sanford in a stunning primary upset less than two weeks ago, was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an accident that left one dead in Adams Run last night.

Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on Highway 17 when they were hit by a vehicle driving the wrong way, according to a post on Arrington's campaign Facebook page.

The person driving the other car died.

"Katie sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon," the post says. "Additionally, the main artery in her legs has a partial collapse and will require a stint."

She is scheduled for additional surgery today.


The freshman state legislator representing Dorchester and Charleston counties defeated former S.C. governor and current District 1 Congressman Mark Sanford by 2,661 votes in the June 12 primary, in a race that was largely seen as a referendum on President Trump's influence.
Hours before the polls opened, the president endorsed Arrington for the U.S. House seat representing part of Charleston County on Twitter, saying Sanford "is MIA and nothing but trouble."

"Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night's automobile accident," Sanford said on Twitter Saturday morning.
Joe Cunningham, the Democrat who she will be facing in the general election on November 6, said on Twitter that he would "suspend all campaign activities until further notice."

Arrington, a defense contractor executive, is expected to remain in the hospital for the next two weeks.


"As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family," the post on her Facebook page reads. "And it is from her strong faith, the support of her family, the prayers and support of our community, and the incredible doctors and staff at the hospital that she is certain she will be back to work for our state soon.

