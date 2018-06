Rep. Katie Arrington expected to be hospitalized for two weeks following fatal car accident late Friday

click to enlarge Photo via Facebook/Katie Arrington

Arrington.

2 car collision occurred around 9:00 pm on Hwy 17S near 7400 block in Adams Run. 1 person died, 2 people transported serious condition. Hwy 17 southbound is shut down and traffic is being detoured down New Rd. #chstrfc #chsnews — CharlestonCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) June 23, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident. https://t.co/sV4E90CIj8 — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) June 23, 2018

Just hearing about the terrible accident that occurred overnight involving Katie Arrington. Amanda and I are lifting her and her family up in prayer right now. Please join us. — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) June 23, 2018

Katie was the passenger in the car traveling southbound on Highway 17, when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction - northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 - struck the vehicle containing Katie and her friend. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

Katie Arrington, the Republican state representative who defeated Congressman Mark Sanford in a stunning primary upset less than two weeks ago, was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an accident that left one dead in Adams Run last night.Arrington and a friend were traveling southbound on Highway 17 when they were hit by a vehicle driving the wrong way, according to a post on Arrington's campaign Facebook page The person driving the other car died."Katie sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon," the post says. "Additionally, the main artery in her legs has a partial collapse and will require a stint."She is scheduled for additional surgery today.The freshman state legislator representing Dorchester and Charleston counties defeated former S.C. governor and current District 1 Congressman Mark Sanford by 2,661 votes in the June 12 primary, in a race that was largely seen as a referendum on President Trump's influence.Hours before the polls opened, the president endorsed Arrington for the U.S. House seat representing part of Charleston County on Twitter, saying Sanford "is MIA and nothing but trouble.""Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night's automobile accident," Sanford said on Twitter Saturday morning.Joe Cunningham, the Democrat who she will be facing in the general election on November 6, said on Twitter that he would "suspend all campaign activities until further notice."Arrington, a defense contractor executive, is expected to remain in the hospital for the next two weeks."As we all know, Katie Arrington is an extremely strong woman and has tremendous faith and an incredibly supportive family," the post on her Facebook page reads. "And it is from her strong faith, the support of her family, the prayers and support of our community, and the incredible doctors and staff at the hospital that she is certain she will be back to work for our state soon.