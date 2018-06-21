It will cost you at least $369 to begin listing your Charleston property on Airbnb or HomeAway

click to enlarge
Short-term rentals were illegal in most parts of the city until April 2018, but some homeowners risked fines by offering their homes up on sites like Airbnb anyway.
Fees associated with legally listing rooms in your property on websites like Airbnb and HomeAway will cost renters at least $369, according to the city's latest short-term rental update.
Broken down, that's:
- A $200 base zoning and application review fee
- A $40 base fire and safety inspection fee
- A $32.21 plan review fee (part of the fire and safety inspection)
- A $32.61 fee per number of floors inspected (also part of the fire and safety inspection)
- A $64 base fee for a City of Charleston business license
- A $3.90 fee per $1,000 of expected income (part of the business license)
The fees probably won't be an issue for the three percent of operators controlling 23 percent of STR inventory in Charleston, according to estimates from LTAS technologies
, a firm that is currently being considered by the city to provide STR monitoring services. But for the mom-and-pop operators across West Ashley, Daniel Island, and James Island who are currently hoping to make an extra buck out of the empty space in their homes for things like mortgages and repairs, it could prove a bit steep.
Up to four adults can stay in one short-term rental unit, regardless of relationship, according to the city's STR FAQ page
.
If your property is in the Old and Historic districts, it must be registered in the National Register of Historic Places to qualify for a permit. If it's elsewhere on the peninsula, it must be at least 50 years old.
All STRs must have at least three parking spaces: two for residential use, and one for guests.
Applications will be available online shortly before July 10, the date the ordinance goes into effect. Applicants will need to create a CAP account
to apply online. Not sure what kind of permit you need? Click here
.
To help citizens navigate the new rules, the city is hosting a couple of permit workshops.
The first one is tonight
from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.
The second one will be on Mon. June 25 at the same time in the same building.