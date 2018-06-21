Thursday, June 21, 2018

Committee will narrow down choices for racial bias study of Charleston Police Department on Tuesday

One of the firms is currently working with the DOJ to assess the North Charleston Police Department

Posted by Adam Manno on Thu, Jun 21, 2018 at 3:16 PM

click to enlarge CHARLESTON PD FACEBOOK
  • Charleston PD Facebook
The ad-hoc committee tasked with choosing a firm to conduct a racial bias study of the Charleston Police Department will narrow down the list of interested companies on Tues. June 26.

Starting at 2:30 p.m., the committee will meet at the HR Training Room in the third floor of the municipal building of 75 Calhoun St.

Most of the discussion will take place in executive session, which is not open to the public. It is standard procedure for proposals to be discussed in private before a vendor is chosen for any contract, according to a city spokesperson.

The public will be invited back inside to watch committee members “vote” and essentially compose a short list.
Related These are the 7 firms the city is considering for a racial bias study of the Charleston Police Department: Charleston's procurement director previously said he'd like to see a company chosen by July
These are the 7 firms the city is considering for a racial bias study of the Charleston Police Department
Charleston's procurement director previously said he'd like to see a company chosen by July
The city of Charleston is forging ahead with a planned study of the the city's policing tactics and whether or not they disproportionally affect African-American and minority citizens.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
The list will be posted online by Wednesday morning.

One of the firms being considered, the Washington, D.C.-based Police Foundation, is currently working with the Department of Justice to assess community-police relations in the city of North Charleston.

The majority-white, 13-person "Police Audit" committee last met on Wed. April 4 — also on a weekday in the middle of the day.
click to enlarge From L-R: Charleston city lawyer Susan Herdina, assistant to the mayor Mike Whack, and traffic and transportation director Keith Benjamin at a April 4, 2018 meeting to draft a scope of work for a racial bias audit of the Charleston Police Department. - ADAM MANNO
  • Adam Manno
  • From L-R: Charleston city lawyer Susan Herdina, assistant to the mayor Mike Whack, and traffic and transportation director Keith Benjamin at a April 4, 2018 meeting to draft a scope of work for a racial bias audit of the Charleston Police Department.

According to a scope of work drafted in part by the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, the chosen firm will be tasked with uncovering "any aspects of implicit bias, systemic and individual racial bias" in the police department. The firm will also assess "patterns and trends in use of force by city geography, community characteristics, departmental units, incident factors, subject demographics, and officer demographics."

City Council voted to eliminate a police department audit from Novak Consulting's contract in November, amid concerns from activists and African-American residents that the firm was not qualified enough, or diverse enough, for the job.

Location Details Charleston County School District Main Office
Charleston County School District Main Office
75 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 937-6300
School
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS