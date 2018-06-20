Before run-off, Trump and Pence are coming to S.C. to stump for McMaster

McMaster stands by Trump administration move to separate migrant kids from their parents at U.S. border

Challenger Warren won't comment on separations

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is emphasizing his connection to President Trump with one week left until the Republican run-off for governor, suggesting that the controversial new tactic of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border is just a consequence of breaking the law.

By Adam Manno

The Battery