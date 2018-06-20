Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Before run-off, Trump and Pence are coming to S.C. to stump for McMaster

The Make McMaster Governor Again Tour

Posted by Adam Manno on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 11:56 AM

President Trump and Gov. McMaster - FILE
  • File
  • President Trump and Gov. McMaster
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are coming to the Palmetto State to support Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of the Tues. June 26 run-off, returning the favor for an early supporter of the president.

Last night, The New York Times first reported that Trump will head down to Columbia on Mon. June 25.

Pence is expected to vouch for the incumbent governor this Sat. June 23. The Associated Press reports that the vice president is likely to stop in Myrtle Beach.

Trump has lent his support to McMaster multiple times. In October, he stopped in Greenville to endorse the governor's candidacy. He's also appearing in McMaster advertisements across TV and the web.

"He's a terrific person, terrific man, works so had, loves South Carolina," he said in a video captured by The State.

Trump also tweeted in favor of McMaster ahead of the statewide primary on June 12.

McMaster has stood by the president and his policies throughout his tumultuous White House tenure. This week, he has defended the controversial new policy of separating kids from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"When someone breaks the law, they don't take their children with them wherever they go," McMaster said after a news conference Monday.
Related McMaster stands by Trump administration move to separate migrant kids from their parents at U.S. border: Challenger Warren won't comment on separations
McMaster stands by Trump administration move to separate migrant kids from their parents at U.S. border
Challenger Warren won't comment on separations
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is emphasizing his connection to President Trump with one week left until the Republican run-off for governor, suggesting that the controversial new tactic of separating children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border is just a consequence of breaking the law.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
Lt. Gov. McMaster ascended to the governorship after his predecessor, Nikki Haley, was called up by Trump to represent the United States in the United Nations. In her latest move, Haley withdrew the U.S. from the Human Rights Council due to continued criticism of Israel, calling the body a "cesspool of political bias."

McMaster faces a head-to-head runoff against Upstate businessman John Warren after failing to receive 50 percent of the vote in the initial primary. McMaster's ex-opponents Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and former state agency director Catherine Templeton have endorsed Warren.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS