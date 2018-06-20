Before run-off, Trump and Pence are coming to S.C. to stump for McMaster

-
President Trump and Gov. McMaster
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are coming to the Palmetto State to support Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of the Tues. June 26 run-off, returning the favor for an early supporter of the president.
Last night, The New York Times
first reported
that Trump will head down to Columbia on Mon. June 25.
Pence is expected to vouch for the incumbent governor this Sat. June 23. The Associated Press reports
that the vice president is likely to stop in Myrtle Beach.
Trump has lent his support to McMaster multiple times. In October, he stopped in Greenville to endorse the governor's candidacy. He's also appearing in McMaster advertisements across TV and the web.
"He's a terrific person, terrific man, works so had, loves South Carolina," he said in a video
captured by The State
.
Trump also tweeted in favor of McMaster ahead of the statewide primary on June 12.
McMaster has stood by the president and his policies throughout his tumultuous White House tenure. This week, he has defended the controversial new policy of separating kids from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border.
"When someone breaks the law, they don't take their children with them wherever they go," McMaster said after a news conference Monday.
Lt. Gov. McMaster ascended to the governorship after his predecessor, Nikki Haley, was called up by Trump to represent the United States in the United Nations. In her latest move, Haley withdrew
the U.S. from the Human Rights Council due to continued criticism of Israel, calling the body a "cesspool of political bias."
McMaster faces a head-to-head runoff against Upstate businessman John Warren after failing to receive 50 percent of the vote in the initial primary. McMaster's ex-opponents Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant and former state agency director Catherine Templeton have endorsed Warren.