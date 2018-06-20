Charleston officially apologizes for slavery 155 years after the Emancipation Proclamation

Discussion on Calhoun monument plaque could be postponed for up to a year in City Council

A memo sent to the mayor and Council members proposes waiting a year before moving forward

A decision on the text of a proposed plaque next to the Calhoun monument on Marion Square — if it goes up at all — has been deferred indefinitely amidst disagreements between Council members and vocal opposition from the segments of public.

By Adam Manno

The Battery