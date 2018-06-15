City will host two workshops to help short-term renters navigate new rules

Short-term rentals like Airbnb and HomeAway are now legal in Charleston, with strict exceptions

Whole-house rentals are banned throughout the city

Charleston City Council opened the doors to short-term rentals throughout the city Tuesday night, after more than a year of packed meetings and emotional pleas from preservationists, vacation rental lobbyists, and short-term rental hosts about how to best regulate the booming industry.

By Adam Manno

