City will host two workshops to help short-term renters navigate new rules

The ABCs of Airbnb

Posted by Adam Manno on Fri, Jun 15, 2018 at 5:17 PM

click to enlarge Cannonborough-Elliottborough was recently home to Charleston's only legally-allowed short-term rentals. - CLAIRE HAINES FILE PHOTO
  • Claire Haines file photo
  • Cannonborough-Elliottborough was recently home to Charleston's only legally-allowed short-term rentals.
City staff will host two workshops in the coming weeks to teach residents how to apply for a short-term rental permit necessary to legally list your home on websites like Airbnb and HomeAway.

The workshops are scheduled just before the city's 90-day STR grace period is set to end on July 10, according to a press release from the City of Charleston.

The first one will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thurs. June 21 in Ballroom 1 at the Gaillard Center. The second meeting will take place at the same time on Mon. June 25 in the first floor Public Meeting Room.

City staff will be on hand to help citizens navigate the complex new rules, which took almost a year-and-a-half of heated, sometimes emotional public debate before they were finally approved by City Council on April 10.
Related Short-term rentals like Airbnb and HomeAway are now legal in Charleston, with strict exceptions: Whole-house rentals are banned throughout the city
Short-term rentals like Airbnb and HomeAway are now legal in Charleston, with strict exceptions
Whole-house rentals are banned throughout the city
Charleston City Council opened the doors to short-term rentals throughout the city Tuesday night, after more than a year of packed meetings and emotional pleas from preservationists, vacation rental lobbyists, and short-term rental hosts about how to best regulate the booming industry.
By Adam Manno
The Battery
Those interested in renting part of their homes for less than 30 days will need to submit an application to the city online or at the Permit Center at the Gaillard. The application must include floor plans drawn to scale that specify which rooms are meant for STR use, along with a site plan of the lot showing the required off-street parking spaces (at least one + two for residential use as required by the city's Zoning Ordinance).

The STR application will go live "shortly before" July 10, according to the city's website.

Properties must meet the proper age requirements according to the new law. Additionally, homeowners must be present for the duration of their guests' stay. Click here to read CP's coverage of the new ordinance requirements.

One applications are approved, permit numbers must be included in all online listings—lest you risk a visit from the city's STR enforcement staff.
Related We're Working on It - Ep. 1 - Charleston's Airbnb crackdown prompts privacy questions: Episode 1
We're Working on It - Ep. 1 - Charleston's Airbnb crackdown prompts privacy questions
Episode 1
The "We're Working on It" debut features staff writer Adam Manno's story this week looking at privacy concerns related to short-term rental ordinance enforcement.
By City Paper Editorial Staff
Features

Location Details Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 242-3099
General Location and Theatre
