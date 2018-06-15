City will host two workshops to help short-term renters navigate new rules

click to enlarge
Claire Haines file photo
Cannonborough-Elliottborough was recently home to Charleston's only legally-allowed short-term rentals.
City staff will host two workshops in the coming weeks to teach residents how to apply for a short-term rental permit necessary to legally list your home on websites like Airbnb and HomeAway.
The workshops are scheduled just before the city's 90-day STR grace period is set to end on July 10, according to a press release from the City of Charleston.
The first one will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thurs. June 21 in Ballroom 1 at the Gaillard Center. The second meeting will take place at the same time on Mon. June 25 in the first floor Public Meeting Room.
City staff will be on hand to help citizens navigate the complex new rules, which took almost a year-and-a-half of heated, sometimes emotional public debate before they were finally approved
by City Council on April 10.
Those interested in renting part of their homes for less than 30 days will need to submit an application to the city online or at the Permit Center at the Gaillard. The application must include floor plans drawn to scale that specify which rooms are meant for STR use, along with a site plan of the lot showing the required off-street parking spaces (at least one + two for residential use as required by the city's Zoning Ordinance).
The STR application will go live "shortly before" July 10, according to the city's website
Properties must meet the proper age requirements according to the new law. Additionally, homeowners must be present for the duration of their guests' stay. Click here
to read CP'
s
coverage of the new ordinance requirements.
One applications are approved, permit numbers must be included in all online listings—lest you risk a visit from the city's STR enforcement staff
