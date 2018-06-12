Tuesday, June 12, 2018

168 minutes before the polls close, Trump says Sanford would be "better off in Argentina"

Bro, do you even MAGA?

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 4:43 PM

Flickr user Gage Skidmore
  • Flickr user Gage Skidmore

With less than three hours to go before before the polls close in South Carolina's midterm election primaries, President Donald Trump has backed state Rep. Katie Arrington in her bid to upset Congressman Mark Sanford in the 1st District, which includes much of the Charleston area.

In a sharply worded tweet at 4:12 p.m., Trump noted that Sanford "has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA." The President of the United States then called the congressman and former S.C. governor, "MIA and nothing but trouble." Before endorsing Arrington, he said that Sanford was "better off in Argentina," referring to Sanford's infamous overseas affair during his second term in office.

No telling how Trump finally got word that Sanford was facing some stiff primary opposition today with 168 minutes before the polls close, but Trump's endorsement could definitely have come at a better time. In recent weeks, Arrington, a freshman state representative, has moved her polling numbers closer to Sanford. Arrington has built her campaign on her allegiance to Trump, tying Sanford to the #NeverTrump movement.

Just today, when NYT reporter Alan Blinder asked Sanford if he was confident in the primary, the congressman reportedly replied, "I think confident is too strong a word."

The polls close at 7 p.m.

