168 minutes before the polls close, Trump says Sanford would be "better off in Argentina"

With less than three hours to go before before the polls close in South Carolina's midterm election primaries, President Donald Trump has backed state Rep. Katie Arrington in her bid to upset Congressman Mark Sanford in the 1st District, which includes much of the Charleston area.

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

In a sharply worded tweet at 4:12 p.m., Trump noted that Sanford "has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA." The President of the United States then called the congressman and former S.C. governor, "MIA and nothing but trouble." Before endorsing Arrington, he said that Sanford was "better off in Argentina," referring to Sanford's infamous overseas affair during his second term in office.