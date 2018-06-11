Monday, June 11, 2018

The Agenda: S.C. in top 10 for suicide rate growth; McMaster and Smith work to avoid runoff; A flooding fix?

Charlotte one of two finalists for 2020 RNC

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
  • Centers for Disease Control

38.3 percent: The increase of suicide rates in S.C. since 1999, according to the CDC.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg is in Boston this week for the annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting. Source: AP

In the final days of the S.C. Republican primary, former Haley administration agency director Catherine Templeton is going after first-time candidate John Warren who has been polling close to her early looks at the Tuesday contest. Source: P&C/AP, The State

The State headline: "Stakes high for McMaster, Smith to avoid runoff in SC governor's race"

Charlotte is a finalist for the 2020 Republican National Convention with Las Vegas. Source: Charlotte Observer

NPR headline: "Will Voters Tell Mark Sanford To 'Take A Hike' For His Criticism Of Trump?"

$400,000: The amount spent by the city of Charleston to remedy periodic flooding in problem areas around downtown. Source: P&C

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS