Get tested for HIV for a chance to win Beyoncé tickets. No, this is not a joke.

click to enlarge Provided

The Palmetto Community Care mobile testing van will stop at One80 Place on Tues. June 19 and at Dudley's on Ann on Thurs. June 28

Last Thursday of the month from 9 p.m. to midnight at Dudley’s on Ann (42 Ann St.)



First and third Tuesday of the month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at One80 Place (35 Walnut St.)





From now until June 28, anyone who gets tested for HIV at Palmetto Community Care gets automatically entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets (and a parking pass) to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's concert in South Carolina.The nonprofit, formerly known as Lowcountry AIDS Services, is running the promotion to encourage people to get tested ahead of National HIV Testing Day on June 27.Seven people tested positive for HIV at the center in January, and all of them were under 30.“We know it can scary to get a HIV test. But knowing is half the battle," said prevention manager Adam Weaver in a statement. "That’s why we’re taking our mobile testing van everywhere we can to make it as easy as possible for anyone in the Charleston region to get a free HIV test. Our prevention team is here to make the entire process easier and to provide valuable resources and information on sexual health and safer sex."The group's testing van will be making stops at nightclubs, community centers, health fares, special events, and Walgreens across the tri-county area to make it easier for people to get themselves checked.The van will be making regularly scheduled stops on the following dates:For those of you without working calendars, that means the van will stop at One80 Place on Tues. June 19 and at Dudley's on Ann on Thurs. June 28.If you happen to find yourself running after it, you can still get your free, confidential test at the group's offices atbetween 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.)No appointments are needed. You can also get tested for spyhillis and chlamydia — all for free.The group tests an average of 1,600 people a year.Bey and Jay will play at the Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Tues. Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $55 to $1,675.