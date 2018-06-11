Citibot can now answer your text message questions about Charleston County services

click to enlarge Screenshot

Charleston County is rolling out a new text-based service that allows residents to ask for help and services.Text "hello" to 843-800-4121 to start a conversation with Citibot, a service created by Charleston-based startup formed in 2016.Using Citibot, you can ask for a recycling cart, report a pothole, request mosquito control, or even just send a message to County employees from the offices of environmental management, public works, mosquito control, and public information."Charleston County is committed to customer service for all of our citizens, and Citibot enables us to be connected to them via interactive text messaging," said Charleston County administrator Jennifer Miller in a statement. "We are proud to be the first county in the country to deploy this easy-to-use technology that makes us much more accessible to our citizens."The city of North Charleston began using the service in July 2017.It reported a 94 percent increase in citizen engagement, according to a press release issued in April. The city filled 76 percent more potholes, repaired or replaced 114 percent more trash cans, and fixed 195 percent more street and traffic lights."We are proud to be the first city in the country to use this interactive technology for city customer service," said North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson in a statement at the time. "It’s been remarkable to see how it has streamlined our reporting and resolutions."