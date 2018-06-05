The Agenda: Gowdy in Rolling Stone; Dems toss bombs in debate; 'Affordable' housing in Mt. P.

click to enlarge House Oversight Committee

Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-Greenville) looks poised to take over the chairmanship of the House Oversight Committee

Rolling Stone: "Trey Gowdy Hates His Job Even More Than You Do"

The nine justices of the Supreme Court of the United States are set to consider whether to take a case that could decide who owns church property claimed by area parishes that split in recent years. Source: P&C

Two outsider candidates challenging the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination for governor spent time during a debate yesterday tossing bombs at S.C. Rep. James Smith who they view as a surrogate for the status quo in the Statehouse. Source: P&C

Phil Noble: "If you want more of the same, elect folks who gave us what we’ve got."

Marguerite Willis: "There are smoke-filled rooms in the Statehouse; Mr. Smith smells like smoke."

The debate also included Willis claiming support by referring to polling numbers apparently put online by Columbia TV station WLTX by accident. Source: P&C

Anderson Independent-Mail: "S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson hasn't severed ties to controversial Quinn family"

In Mt. Pleasant, a stretch of 65-year old apartments managed by Charleston Housing Authority is the only public 'affordable housing' in the city that has struggled to manage its growth cost of living. Source: P&C

P&C headline: "Charleston Wendy's site sold to hotel developer; 250 hotel rooms eyed for MUSC office tower"

Myrtle Beach Sun News Editorial on a recent State Supreme Court ruling about transparency in tax spending: "Court majority misses point on chambers of commerce, taxpayers’ dollars"