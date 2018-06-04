The Agenda: Another politician resigns in corruption inquiry; Why is abortion a top issue?; Could state have to expand Medicaid for work rule?

click to enlarge Flickr user chapin_gamecock

SC Statehouse

Courson

Columbia State Sen. John Courson pleaded guilty and resigned this morning over allegations that he pocketed some $160,000 in campaign funds. He faces jail time if he fails to cooperate with the state investigation into political corruption, but three others who have also resigned over corruption allegations have received just fines and probation. Source: P&C

Last week, former S.C. Democratic leader and Columbia attorney Dick Harpootlian told Free Times in Columbia that he may run for the seat if it opened up. Source: Free Times

Upstate S.C. Rep. Jason Elliott faces re-election this year as the state's first openly gay legislator, an issue that Republican primary challengers are raising in an attempt to question the family law attorney's credibility. Source: Greenville News

Post and Courier's Andy Shain talked with Republican party leaders about why abortion is one of the top issues discussed by GOP candidates on the hunt for election this year. Source: P&C

The State headline: "McMaster's push to defund Planned Parenthood could punish rural SC women, critics say"

S.C. leaders may be put in the position of choosing between expanding Medicaid and instituting work requirements for Medicaid recipients, a hot button issue for S.C. Republicans this year. Source: Statehouse Report

P&C editorial: Spoleto needs to develop younger audience