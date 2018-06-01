CofC calls on LGBTQ alumni to share their stories for posterity

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Facebook/College of Charleston Alumni
-
John Zeigler and Edwin Peacock. The couple ran a bookstore that went on to become the faculty offices for the College of Charleston's Communications Department.
The Special Collections department of the College of Charleston libraries is collecting stories, records, and documents that showcase "the rich history of the Lowcountry's gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community."
Former students are invited to participate in the project by taking part in an oral history interview or donating documents of interest, according to a post
on the College's alumni page.
"We all have the experience of feeling like we're the only one," says 2010 CofC graduate Taylor DeBartola. "At the end of the day, people are looking for a shared experience. With your help, we can ensure that all members of the Lowcountry LGBTQ community have a place to find positive representation."
Alumni from all graduating classes can contact historian and head of Special Collections Harlan Greene at greeneh@cofc.edu to learn more about how to help.
Or, if you'd prefer to keep your stories to yourself, you can donate to the project here
.