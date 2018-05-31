Thursday, May 31, 2018
The Wando River bridge nightmare may be over this Saturday, SCDOT says
The expected opening depends on the weather
by Adam Manno
on Thu, May 31, 2018 at 5:35 PM
The westbound lanes of the I-526 Wando River bridge could open as soon as Saturday, said S.C. Department of Transportation secretary Christy Hall in a press conference Thursday afternoon.
The lanes were closed when one of their main cables running along the span of the bridge was found to be ruptured after a routine inspection on Mon. May 14.
SCDOT originally planned to open the bridge up on June 11, more than a week later the new estimate.
The I-526 bridge is officially named the James B. Edwards Bridge and connects the town of Mt. Pleasant to Daniel Island. It was re-configured to carry two-way traffic across the eastbound lane by the morning of Mon. May 24.
Thursday's press conference was streamed live on the department's Facebook page
and includes an in-depth report on the bridge and the repairs performed.
The Saturday opening is weather-permitting, according to Hall.
