The Wando River bridge nightmare may be over this Saturday, SCDOT says

I-526 westbound Wando bridge to reopen SATURDAY, weather permitting, well ahead of schedule. Follow SCDOT on Twitter and Facebook Saturday for updates. — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) May 31, 2018

The westbound lanes of the I-526 Wando River bridge could open as soon as Saturday, said S.C. Department of Transportation secretary Christy Hall in a press conference Thursday afternoon.The lanes were closed when one of their main cables running along the span of the bridge was found to be ruptured after a routine inspection on Mon. May 14.SCDOT originally planned to open the bridge up on June 11, more than a week later the new estimate.The I-526 bridge is officially named the James B. Edwards Bridge and connects the town of Mt. Pleasant to Daniel Island. It was re-configured to carry two-way traffic across the eastbound lane by the morning of Mon. May 24.Thursday's press conference was streamed live on the department's Facebook page and includes an in-depth report on the bridge and the repairs performed.The Saturday opening is weather-permitting, according to Hall.