The Agenda: 5 of 8 gov candidates ignore finance deadline; Boeing vote today; Carriage company suing advocacy groups

Democrats Phil Noble (left to right), James Smith, and Marguerite Willis are running in the June 12 primary

The state's top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Alan Wilson, is asking a county judge on behalf of the state's top legislators to reconsider a ruling that would allow the City of Greenwood to alter a racially segregated war memorial. Charleston attorney Armand Derfner, who represented the group that wants to make the change, called the ruling "the first nail in the coffin of the Heritage Act." Source: Greenwood Index-Journal, P&C

Post and Courier: "Charleston Carriage Works is suing the Charleston Animal Society and Charleston Carriage Horse Advocates."

The State Supreme Court has ruled that riverfront landowners have no right to claim what upstream landowners can do with the water as it flows by their property, ruling in favor of 'mega farms' that draw billions of gallons from state waterways each year. Source: P&C, The State

Five of the eight candidates for governor, including all three Democrats, failed to file their required campaign finance reports by the deadline midnight Tuesday. Candidates aren't fined for the violation until after five days, and even then the fine is just $100 to the campaigns, which often use fundraising figures to boost their momentum. Source: P&C

A small team of Boeing workers will vote today on whether to join the Machinists union. Source: Live 5

A rare leatherback turtle's nest was found on Isle of Palms on Tuesday as crews worked on beach restoration. The nest, the second in S.C. this year after a four year absence, was relocated. Source: P&C

P&C editorial: "Don't divert greenbelt funding"