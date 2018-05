Let Charleston officials know how you feel about downtown parking with this quick survey

click to enlarge Adam Manno

Metered curbside parking doubled to $2 an hour on April 16, 2018.

Charleston is opening the floodgates and asking for opinions on a subject with no discernible lack of experts: the peninsula's parking situation.The short survey is simple enough. It asks what part of the city you live in, how long it takes you to park on the peninsula, and it lets you rate your parking worries from one (most concerning) to five (least concerning).The survey is part of a 10-month-long study on parking management operations being conducted by the city's Department of Traffic and Transportation, according to a Thursday afternoon press release."This is the first time in 20 years that the city has had the opportunity to take a comprehensive look at parking as a tool to mitigate traffic congestion and improve infrastructure," said city director of traffic and transportation Keith Benjamin. "We look forward to engaging the public throughout this process to help us enhance livability for all residents and workers in the city of Charleston.We hope the city employees that have to read through these don't feelverbally abused by the end of the process.