The Agenda: Upstate journalists killed in storm accident; Some Boeing workers to vote on union this week; Fast growth in Mt. P.

WYFF News 4 remembers anchor, photojournalist who were tragically killed in crash https://t.co/fjCAScelxC pic.twitter.com/9sBJpmC2TK — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) May 29, 2018

Two Upstate S.C. journalists covering severe weather in western North Carolina were killed Monday when a tree fell and crushed their car. Anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer of WYFF were reportedly driving when the tree fell and struck their SUV. Source: WYFF, NYT

U.S. Attorney Sherry Lydon, the first woman to be appointed as the state's lead prosecutor, is now on the job in Columbia. Source: The State

A small unit of Boeing South Carolina employees will vote this week on whether to unionize. Previous attempts to organize at the North Charleston campus have not been successful. Source: P&C

Cindi Scoppe, associate editor at The State, wants to help voters sort through the under-the-radar attorney general primary coming up next month, the first election incumbent Alan Wilson faces since the ongoing state investigation into public corruption has escalated. Source: The State

P&C headline: "Charleston allows more floodplain developments than other coastal cities"

Mt. Pleasant has one of the highest relative growth rates in the nation, according to new Census data. Source: P&C