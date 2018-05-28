The Agenda: Disappearing hospitals in rural South; Parnell apologizes; Communities brace for I-26 expansion

click to enlarge Flickr user 20yearsofSnow

Guardian: "Since 2010, 53 rural hospitals have closed in 11 southern states, compared with 30 in the other 39 states."

As President Donald Trump tweets about purported "spies" in his campaign ("#SPYGATE"), another slight by the White House against the intelligence community, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham told a conservative radio host on Friday that "a confidential informant is not a spy." Source: WaPo

The State headline: "James Smith is seen as the Democrats' best hope. But can he survive the SC primary?"

Archie Parnell has reportedly apologized to Democrats in his hometown after court documents retrieved by his own campaign last week detailed allegations of abuse from his ex-wife. Parnell remains a candidate for the 5th District, and is one of four Democrats on the primary ballot next month. Source: P&C

Civil rights groups and community activists in North Charleston are preparing as DOT is expected to displace residents near the intersection of I-526 and I-26 as the interstates are widened. Source: P&C