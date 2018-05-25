The Agenda: DOT blames traffic on "driver behavior;" Rainy weekend in store?; Fact-checking the debates

click to enlarge SCDOT

A SCDOT spokesman blamed "driver behavior" for extreme congestion Thursday morning, which accounted for hours of delays for drivers commuting south into downtown Charleston compounded by other drivers attempted to bypass ongoing delays caused by the surprise closure (by DOT) of the I-526 bridge over the Wando River. Source: P&C

The year's first named storm, Alberto, could affect holiday weekend plans in the Southern U.S., including Charleston. Source: P&C

South Carolina prisons are planning to use small unmanned drones to monitor inmates, a first of its kind initiative in the U.S. Source: AP

Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have met in debates over the past two evenings at Clemson University. P&C's Jamie Lovegrove has fact-checks for both debates (Dem, GOP) and you can watch both on YouTube. Source: The State, P&C

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is butting heads once again with the State Ports Authority over planned overpasses to serve a new port terminal on the Cooper River in southern North Charleston. Summey says the city may sue to stop the port from opening to prevent traffic from tying up local roads if the overpasses aren't built, but the agency says they never committed to waiting until the roads are finished to open the new terminal. Source: P&C