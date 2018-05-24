The Agenda: Parnell told staff not to look into divorce; 'Explosive growth' coming to a head; School district votes to sell naming rights

click to enlarge Parnell campaign YouTube

We're learning more on the Archie Parnell saga in SC-5: After Parnell told his staff that his 1970s-era divorce records weren't worth looking into and they caught wind that their Republican opposition had some dirt, it was campaign manager Yates Baroody who got Parnell's records in Richland County. Baroody said she resigned when Parnell didn't immediately say he was leaving the race. Source: P&C, CNN

Sheriff's official in Greenwood County (pop. 69,000) on confiscating illegal guns: "It's an everyday thing." Source: WSPA-TV

The annual Atlantic Beach Bikefest is getting started in the North Myrtle Beach area this weekend. Source: Horry Independent

Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on 'explosive growth' in the Charleston area: "That is unsustainable unless we are going to drastically increase taxes ... We’re not designed to handle that kind of increase." Source: P&C

Greenville County Council chairman op-ed in Greenville News: "Greenville County's growth comes at a price, and the bill is past due"

P&C editorial weighs Charleston County's choices on the naval hospital as A) cutting losses and adding to blight and B) passing taxpayers a $99 million bill. Source: P&C

As Charleston County schools look at paying $34 million for two regional stadiums for local high schools, it could also start selling naming rights for those fancy football fields. Source: P&C