Turns out that Archie Parnell's history as a Goldman Sachs banker wasn't the only thing we knew little about

Parnell greets supporters during his first run for Congress in 2017
As of last week, the candidates that the lucky voters in S.C.'s 5th District were choosing between included a congressman best known for recently wielding a loaded gun
during a meeting, a former blue chip banker, an ex-clown.
Little did they know that former Goldman Sachs adviser
Archie Parnell also has a history of domestic issues, according to a Post and Courier report
Monday.
According to divorce documents obtained by the P&C
, Parnell reportedly struck his ex-wife in the 1970s. In a statement responding to the paper's report, Parnell didn't refute the allegations, saying that he's regretted the incident "every single day since." Parnell said the events and subsequent divorce in 1974 marked "monumental change" in his life.
Campaign staff reportedly confronted Parnell with the documents last week. Campaign manager Yates Baroody said she "immediately" resigned upon learning their details, telling P&C's
Jamie Lovegrove, "He has no business running for Congress and he never did."
Fifth Congressional District Rep. Ralph Norman
In the 2017 special election, called when Mick Mulvaney was drawn into the Trump administration, Parnell lost by just 3.2 percent to Ralph Norman, an Upstate developer and state House member. The race's tight margin came as races elsewhere got more national press
but ended up not finishing as close. Politico
heralded it as "the Best Democratic campaign of 2017."
The rematch this year represented South Carolina Democrats' best shot
at earning a second seat in the state delegation.
Parnell has resisted calls to resign from the race, saying that the campaign was "never about me."
Those who have withdrawn support and called on Parnell to step down include: State Dem Chair Trav Robertson, Former chair Jaime Harrison, former state Rep. Bakari Sellers, and Congressman Tim Ryan.
Democrats will choose who will face Norman in the November general election in the party primary on June 12. The other Democrats in the primary are: Mark Ali, Steve Lough (the clown), Sidney Moore.