The Agenda: Medal of Honor Museum plans scrapped; Mulvaney pulling strings in plot to replace Speaker

click to enlarge Provided

The proposed design for the Medal of Honor Museum includes a "dramatic daylit Great Hall."

After $3.5 million was spent contracting a world-renowned modern architect to draw up plans for the Medal of Honor Museum in Mt. Pleasant, organizers will start over after the plans were overwhelmingly rejected by the suburb's planning commission. Source: AP

Oh now here it comes: The P&C says "The nasty part is about to begin in the 2018 South Carolina governor's election." Source: P&C

The State lede: "Phil Noble does not consider himself the Bernie Sanders of the 2018 S.C. governor's race.""

Mick Mulvaney, who is serving as both the White House budget director and director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, has also reportedly talked to the House majority leader about plans to replace Speaker Paul Ryan before he retires next year. Source: WaPo

P&C headline: "Boeing's flight line workers to vote on labor union representation"