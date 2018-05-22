Publix fixed its cake design tool after Charleston screw up, but you still can't order a "shitty" cake

click to enlarge
Poor smarty pants Jacob Koscinski didn't get the cake his mom ordered after graduating from his home-school program with nearly a 5.0 GPA, but he did get a round of national press out of the deal.
For those of you who haven't seen, Cara Koscinski posted on Facebook
over the weekend that her son Jacob was embarrassed over how the online Publix cake ordering tool supposedly censored the cake she ordered to omit the Latin word "cum" from "Summa Cum Laude," replacing it with three dashes. Jacob's mom went ahead and placed the order for "a $70 cake!!" even after seeing that the online tool had replaced the supposedly naughty word, hoping that special instructions would take care of things. (It's not clear how or if Publix bakery employees see special instructions when an order is submitted, so it's possible that the employee was just printing what the system saved, "Summa —- Laude.")
Checking this morning, it looks like Publix has removed "cum" from its dictionary of banned words, but don't get too excited. Everything from "crap" to "fuck" will still only get you dashes from Publix.
Jacob's mom, apparently not content with limiting her Publix grievances to the dining room table or Facebook, told the Washington Post
, winner of 47 Pulitzer Prizes, that her son was "absolutely humiliated."
WaPo adds that Publix did give her a $70 refund for the cake and a store gift card.