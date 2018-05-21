The side of the Wando River bridge carrying two-way traffic works "as expected," says SCDOT

click to enlarge Photo via Twitter/SCDOTPress

Two-way traffic over the Wando River Sunday afternoon.

The I-526 bridge was re-configured to carry two-way traffic on the eastbound lane by Monday morning, and state transportation officials are satisfied with the results.The S.C. Department of Transportation initially said that the bridge would open on June 11, but on Friday they decided to open the eastbound lane to two-way, two-way traffic Sunday afternoon.Commuters can at least breathe easy knowing that their driving times have been partially mitigated until the lane with the ruptured cable opens in three weeks.At peak congestion Monday morning, SCDOT engineers estimated that drivers experienced an additional 40 minutes of travel time. That dropped to an 15 extra minutes after rush hour, according to a department spokesperson.So drive carefully, look ahead, and press play on our new podcast way before you get anywhere near that busted bridge.